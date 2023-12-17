Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Cooks' stats on this page.

Cooks' season stats include 534 yards on 39 receptions (13.7 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 57 times.

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 39 534 115 5 13.7

Cooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0

