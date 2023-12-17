Dak Prescott will be facing the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Prescott has amassed 3,505 passing yards (269.6 per game) for Dallas, completing 69.3% of his passes with 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season. Also, Prescott has compiled 185 rushing yards (14.2 per game) on 44 carries, scoring two TDs on the ground.

Prescott vs. the Bills

Prescott vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

11 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bills this season.

The Bills allow 207.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.3 per game).

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 273.5 (-115)

273.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-154)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has surpassed his passing yards prop total in nine of 13 opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 55.8% of the time and run 44.2% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

With 450 attempts for 3,505 passing yards, Prescott is fourth in NFL play with 7.8 yards per attempt.

In 12 of 13 games this year, Prescott completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 75.0% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (30).

Prescott has passed 84 times out of his 450 total attempts while in the red zone (49.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 11 carries in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 85 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 25-for-38 / 189 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 26-for-35 / 404 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

