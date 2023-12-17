With the Buffalo Bills (7-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) squaring off on December 17 at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Josh Allen 13 Games Played 13 69.3% Completion % 66.9% 3,505 (269.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,447 (265.2) 28 Touchdowns 25 6 Interceptions 14 185 (14.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 374 (28.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 10

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 279.5 yards

: Over/Under 279.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Bills' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks sixth in the league with 18.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 14th with 4,185 total yards allowed (321.9 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo's defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 2,703 passing yards allowed (207.9 per game) and 17th with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bills rank 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,482) and 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

On defense, Buffalo is 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.3%. It is 18th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55%.

Who comes out on top when the Bills and the Cowboys square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bills have been getting it done on defense, with 18.8 points allowed per game (sixth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo has been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,703 (207.9 per game).

Against the run, the Bills are 19th in the NFL with 1,482 rushing yards allowed (114 per game) and 29th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.7).

On defense, Buffalo ranks 18th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 55%. It is 18th in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.