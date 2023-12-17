The Houston Cougars (5-1) play the Washington State Cougars (9-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. This clash will start at 5:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Houston Players to Watch

Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Astera Tuhina: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tara Wallack: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

