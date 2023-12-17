The Houston Cougars (8-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (10-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Washington

Houston vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Houston Cougars score an average of 84.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 56.0 the Washington State Cougars allow to opponents.

Houston is 8-0 when it scores more than 56.0 points.

Washington State is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 84.1 points.

The Washington State Cougars average 74.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 60.2 the Houston Cougars give up.

When Washington State totals more than 60.2 points, it is 10-0.

Houston is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

This year the Washington State Cougars are shooting 46.6% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Houston Cougars give up.

The Houston Cougars shoot 41.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Washington State Cougars allow.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

