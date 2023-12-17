The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) play the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-6.5) 126.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-5.5) 125.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mississippi State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' nine games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.