How to Watch the North Texas vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- When it scores more than 56.2 points, North Texas is 9-0.
- Louisiana's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average just 2.5 more points per game (61.1) than the Eagles allow (58.6).
- When Louisiana puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.
- North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
- This season the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 39.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles shoot 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
- Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 74-57
|UNT Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 73-66
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 84-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|12/21/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.