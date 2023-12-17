North Texas vs. Mississippi State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) will face the North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
North Texas Players to Watch
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|217th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|70.7
|259th
|11th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|56.7
|3rd
|17th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|107th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|158th
|137th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.9
|68th
|233rd
|12.4
|Assists
|11.4
|288th
|239th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|93rd
