The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) play the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

SFA Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.7 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 13.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Courtney Whitson: 10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

