See how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
  • Last Game: W 74-72 vs Louisiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: B1G+

2. Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 216th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
  • Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maryland
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Lamar

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 246th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
  • Last Game: W 97-73 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southern Miss
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Texas A&M-CC

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 273rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
  • Last Game: W 86-76 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Lutheran
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. New Orleans

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
  • Last Game: W 91-51 vs Birmingham-Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: B1G+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 292nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arlington Baptist
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 305th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
  • Last Game: W 61-55 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grambling
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 324th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UIC
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 332nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 107-72 vs Champion Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ SMU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 357th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
  • Last Game: L 76-51 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southern University at New Orleans
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

