Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies take the field in the Sugar Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Texas.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Independence Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-3.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 19
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-7)
Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-2)
No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-10)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Texas (-4)
