Sunday's game features the Howard Bison (4-7) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) matching up at Michelob ULTRA Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for Howard according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023

6:00 PM ET

ESPNU

Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Southern vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 74, Texas Southern 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-1.3)

Howard (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Howard has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Southern, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bison are 6-2-0 and the Tigers are 3-5-0.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 19.3 points per game, with a -155 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.8 points per game (359th in college basketball), and give up 78.1 per outing (318th in college basketball).

Texas Southern is 211th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 fewer than the 42.4 its opponents average.

Texas Southern knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) while shooting 28.3% from deep (336th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 36.4%.

Texas Southern loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.4 (144th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.8.

