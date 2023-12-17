The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will visit the Howard Bison (4-7) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 240th.
  • The Tigers put up 19.1 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Bison give up (77.9).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas Southern scored 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (64.5).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Texas Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Drake L 77-71 Knapp Center
11/28/2023 @ Purdue L 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/16/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Howard - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 Samford - Health & PE Arena
12/28/2023 Biblical Studies-Houston - Health & PE Arena

