Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 15?
When Tony Pollard takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard has 196 carries for a team-high 796 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Pollard has also caught 49 passes for 285 yards (21.9 per game).
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Tony Pollard Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.