Sunday's contest at Teague Center has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) going head-to-head against the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 victory for Abilene Christian, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 71, UTEP 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-3.1)

Abilene Christian (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Abilene Christian has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while UTEP is 2-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 7-2-0 and the Miners are 2-5-0.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and conceding 68.4 per contest, 122nd in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.

The 37.3 rebounds per game UTEP accumulates rank 157th in the country, 3.4 more than the 33.9 its opponents collect.

UTEP knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

UTEP has committed 3.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 17.9 (fifth in college basketball).

