The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beavers sit at 222nd.

The Roadrunners score 9.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Beavers give up (70.9).

UTSA is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).

In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are giving up 15.2 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than away (88.8).

UTSA drains more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule