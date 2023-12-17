Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

WAC Power Rankings

1. Cal Baptist Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 73-68 vs CSU Fullerton Next Game Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 2. Grand Canyon Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

8-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 65-63 vs Idaho Next Game Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 3. SFA Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

6-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 72-47 vs Middle Tennessee Next Game Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 4. Abilene Christian Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12

5-4 | 14-12 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry Next Game Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 5. Southern Utah Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 96-60 vs Utah Next Game Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 6. Utah Tech Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 110-35 vs Bethesda (CA) Next Game Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 7. Tarleton State Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 88-64 vs McNeese Next Game Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 8. UT Arlington Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-21

2-8 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 76-65 vs Sam Houston Next Game Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 9. Utah Valley Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 70-39 vs New Mexico State Next Game Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 10. UT Rio Grande Valley Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 57-51 vs Texas A&M-CC Next Game Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 11. Seattle U Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State Next Game Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

