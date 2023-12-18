Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glasscock County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Glasscock County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glasscock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscoe High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
