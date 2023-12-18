Monday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (5-5) versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 77, Southern Miss 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-3.6)

Lamar (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Lamar has gone 6-2-0 against the spread, while Southern Miss' ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Cardinals have a 7-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.6 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are giving up 78.1 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

Lamar comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It is recording 39.6 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per outing.

Lamar makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Cardinals rank 108th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 248th in college basketball defensively with 92.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lamar forces 13.9 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (267th in college basketball play).

