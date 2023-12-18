The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Lamar is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 63rd.

The Cardinals average 16.4 more points per game (83.6) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67.2).

Lamar has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.

