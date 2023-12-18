The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Lamar Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-2.5) 149.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-2.5) 149.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Lamar has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-2.

Southern Miss has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

