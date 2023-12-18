Mavericks vs. Nuggets December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 31.4 points per game) to help them defeat Nikola Jokic (eighth in league, 29) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic provides 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are getting 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.
- The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game (fifth in league).
- Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic posts 29 points, 9.8 assists and 12.8 rebounds per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|118.2
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37%
