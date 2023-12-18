Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|238.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 238.5 points.
- Dallas' games this season have had an average of 237 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Dallas has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|7
|25.9%
|114.7
|234.6
|110.8
|227.9
|224.8
|Mavericks
|15
|60%
|119.9
|234.6
|117.1
|227.9
|233.1
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Mavericks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- This season, Dallas is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-4-0 ATS (.692).
- The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 110.8 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 110.8 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|14-11
|0-0
|18-7
|Nuggets
|11-16
|3-4
|12-15
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Nuggets
|119.9
|114.7
|6
|15
|13-7
|9-2
|15-5
|10-1
|117.1
|110.8
|22
|6
|7-2
|9-12
|7-2
|14-7
