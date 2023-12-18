How to Watch Luka Doncic, Mavericks vs. the Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Player Props
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Dallas has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The Mavericks average 9.1 more points per game (119.9) than the Nuggets give up (110.8).
- Dallas is 15-5 when it scores more than 110.8 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (120.5) than on the road (119.3), but also concede more at home (117.9) than on the road (116.4).
- In 2023-24 Dallas is allowing 1.5 more points per game at home (117.9) than away (116.4).
- This year the Mavericks are picking up more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (25.2).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Richaun Holmes
|Questionable
|Illness
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Dereck Lively
|Out
|Ankle
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
