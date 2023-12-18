The SMU Mustangs (4-5) will look to halt a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
SMU vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats put up just 4.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (67.8).
  • When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.
  • SMU's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Mustangs score only 4.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats allow (69).
  • SMU is 2-2 when scoring more than 69 points.
  • Sam Houston has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Bearkats' 36.6 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Mustangs have conceded.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Baylor L 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/4/2023 UAPB L 78-76 Moody Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 69-53 Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Sam Houston - Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 Air Force - Moody Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

