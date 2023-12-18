The Dallas Stars (17-8-4) will host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) -- who've lost four straight away from home -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars matchup with the Kraken can be seen on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 15th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 29 13 14 27 22 11 51.7% Jason Robertson 29 9 18 27 20 19 - Roope Hintz 27 10 15 25 7 8 52.7% Matt Duchene 28 8 16 24 11 14 56% Miro Heiskanen 29 4 17 21 17 16 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 101 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Kraken's 86 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players