How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Texans average 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers give up (72.9).
- When it scores more than 72.9 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.
- New Orleans' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The 52.4 points per game the Privateers average are 10 fewer points than the Texans give up (62.4).
- New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- The Privateers are making 30.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans allow to opponents (35.7%).
Tarleton State Leaders
- Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|L 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 57-42
|Wisdom Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 88-64
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
