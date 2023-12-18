Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Seguin against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is +4.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 29 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Seguin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Seguin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 21 Points 3 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

