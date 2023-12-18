Monday's game at Jones Convocation Center has the Chicago State Cougars (5-9) going head to head against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on December 18. Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 victory for Chicago State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-6.3)

Chicago State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Chicago State's record against the spread this season is 7-6-0, while UT Rio Grande Valley's is 4-4-0. The Cougars are 6-7-0 and the Vaqueros are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -64 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (206th in college basketball), and give up 79.7 per outing (335th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley grabs 34.2 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) while conceding 41.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.9 boards per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.8% from deep (343rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 38.1%.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.7 (312th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.