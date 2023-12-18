The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 257th.
  • The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scores 86.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.0.
  • At home, the Vaqueros concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 82.3.
  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 8.0 trifectas per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (31.7%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State L 77-75 Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 76-74 American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 86-76 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 SFA - UTRGV Fieldhouse

