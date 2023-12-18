The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-3.5) 144.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Vaqueros are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Cougars games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

