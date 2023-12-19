Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crockett County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Crockett County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crockett County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ozona High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.