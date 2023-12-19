Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Denton County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coram Deo Academy at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponder High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
