Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ector County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ector County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ector County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Midland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.