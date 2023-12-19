Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Harrison County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waskom, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
