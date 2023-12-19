Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Hays County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leander Glenn High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hays, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.