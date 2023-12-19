Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGregor High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lorena, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGregor High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
