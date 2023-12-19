Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Mills County, Texas today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sidney High School at Mullin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Mullin, TX

Mullin, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Priddy ISD at Evant High School