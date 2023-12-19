Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Parker County, Texas today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saginaw High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millsap High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.