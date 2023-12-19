Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pecos County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Pecos County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pecos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena Vista High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Rankin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.