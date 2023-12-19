Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockwall County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rockwall County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockwall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heath High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.