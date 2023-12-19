Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in San Jacinto County, Texas today? We've got the information.

San Jacinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shepherd High School at Tarkington High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 19

2:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cleveland, TX

Cleveland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

