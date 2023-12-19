Tuesday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-68 in favor of SFA, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no line set.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

SFA vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 80, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.6)

SFA (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

SFA has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to New Mexico State, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The 'Jacks have gone over the point total in five games, while Aggies games have gone over five times.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 74.5 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

SFA wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is pulling down 36.6 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9 per outing.

SFA hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (148th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

The 'Jacks rank 283rd in college basketball with 89.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 62nd in college basketball defensively with 84.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

SFA has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 17.9 (363rd in college basketball action) while forcing 16.8 (ninth in college basketball).

