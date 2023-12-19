The New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. New Mexico State matchup.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-10.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-10.5) 143.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

SFA has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

'Jacks games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

New Mexico State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Aggies' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

