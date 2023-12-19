The New Mexico State Aggies (4-6) meet the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Hayman: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Chrishawn Christmas: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ Cajuste: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

SFA vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

SFA Rank SFA AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 179th 75.0 Points Scored 71.8 244th 147th 69.6 Points Allowed 74.7 262nd 162nd 33.8 Rebounds 33.7 164th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 223rd 246th 6.7 3pt Made 6.7 246th 247th 12.3 Assists 13.2 185th 363rd 17.8 Turnovers 12.1 198th

