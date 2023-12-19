SFA vs. New Mexico State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) after losing four road games in a row. The 'Jacks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SFA vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Texas
- Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SFA
|-9.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SFA Betting Records & Stats
- SFA and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- SFA has an average point total of 144.9 in its outings this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the 'Jacks have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- SFA has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.
- The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from SFA, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.
SFA vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SFA
|5
|55.6%
|74.5
|146.7
|70.4
|144.7
|144.7
|New Mexico State
|6
|85.7%
|72.2
|146.7
|74.3
|144.7
|144.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SFA Insights & Trends
- The 'Jacks score 74.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 74.3 the Aggies allow.
- SFA has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 74.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SFA vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SFA
|4-5-0
|1-1
|5-4-0
|New Mexico State
|3-4-0
|1-2
|5-2-0
SFA vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SFA
|New Mexico State
|12-4
|Home Record
|6-4
|6-6
|Away Record
|1-9
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.