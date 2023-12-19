Tuesday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (7-4) against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-62 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SMU vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

SMU vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 83, Houston Christian 62

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-21.8)

SMU (-21.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

SMU has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Houston Christian is 5-2-0. The Mustangs have a 2-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.8 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (24th in college basketball).

SMU grabs 40.4 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

SMU knocks down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 7 (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Mustangs average 93.3 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball), while allowing 79.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

SMU forces 12.3 turnovers per game (171st in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball play).

