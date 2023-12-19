Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you reside in Tom Green County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ozona High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wall High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eldorado High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.