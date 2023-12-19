Which team is going to win on Tuesday, December 19, when the UTSA Roadrunners and Marshall Thundering Herd match up at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Roadrunners. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+12) Over (51.5) UTSA 29, Marshall 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

The Roadrunners have five wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

UTSA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

Out of 12 Roadrunners games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 7.0 fewer than the average total in this season's UTSA contests.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Out of the Thundering Herd's 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

The average point total for the Marshall this season is 2.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.7 24.7 35.7 22.0 27.7 27.3 Marshall 23.3 28.2 28.0 23.8 18.5 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.