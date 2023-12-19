The Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
UTSA vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners average 11.2 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Redhawks allow (74.1).
  • The Redhawks record 58.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 62.7 the Roadrunners give up.
  • Seattle U has a 0-3 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
  • UTSA is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.
  • This year the Redhawks are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Roadrunners concede.
  • The Roadrunners' 39.5 shooting percentage is 4.6 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Sidney Love: 12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%
  • Aysia Proctor: 9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UTEP W 90-66 UTSA Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Houston L 66-64 UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon L 61-48 Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
1/2/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

